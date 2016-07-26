Ariana Grande Broke Up With The Boyfriend No One Knew Existed

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez have broken up.
Did you even know Grande was seriously dating anyone? I didn't. If have no idea who Alvarez is, you won't find the answer on Grande's social media feeds, because the singer has deleted all traces of him from her account, according to ET.
But here is a picture of the two that Alvarez posted to Instagram for Grande's 23rd birthday last month.
And here he is calling her a "dangerous noodle," celebrating the release of her album.
Do you recognize him yet?
The two first met when Alvarez was a backup dancer for Grande, and started dating after the "Into You" singer and Big Sean ended things in April 2015.
Grande seems to have all but confirmed the split herself on Twitter, with a few cryptic tweets.
why do y'all always gotta be right about everything. I love you. ty for loving me and caring and having my best interest at heart. I love u.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2016
Grande seems to be thanking her fans for being there for her, and having her best interests at heart. Based on the reactions to her social media feed, fans seem pleased at the news of the split. Conversely, Alvarez's comment sections are currently filled with thousands of threats and hateful messages.
Fans are already excited about the prospect of Grande reuniting with actor Graham Phillips, after seeing this picture. The two dated back in 2011 after starring in the Broadway musical 13 together, ET reports.
She also debuted a dramatic haircut, perhaps another sign that Grande 2.0 is in full effect. Sans doughnuts.
