This New Podcast About A Female Serial Killer Is Not Afraid To Get Gory– Or Political

The social and political commentary of the podcast is far from subtle, but it feels genuine rather than forced. In the first episode, a transgender character demands to be addressed with respect; the entire neighbourhood grapples with the consequences of gentrification. Those might not seem like obvious horror podcast plot lines, but that's why they're important. Rubin-Vega says she has no desire to separate the characters from real world issues. “The social commentary is [in] there," she says, "because of the situation we all share.”