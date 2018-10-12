Surprise: Channing Tatum & Jessie J Are Probably Dating

After being spotted together on several occasions, Channing Tatum and Jessie J (née Jessica Cornish) recently set the rumour mill spinning — they are apparently dating, according to Us Weekly.
Tatum has been spotted at several of the singer’s shows in Salt Lake City and Seattle. And, last weekend, the pair was spotted playing mini golf together in Seattle. Singer Jessie J is currently on tour for her fourth album, R.O.S.E.
In April, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their decision to split. The couple, who has a 5-year-old daughter, said they had “lovingly chosen to separate.”
Dewan seems to be doing well after the split; between her crystals and her Netflix series, the actress has plenty of other things to focus on. “It’s ok for a relationship to change,” the actress told Women’s Health this summer. “It can be a positive thing,” she added.
As for the new lovebirds, a source told Us, “it’s casual, and they’re having fun together.” "Having fun" here is a pretty good summary of "going mini-golfing" and "showing up at concerts."
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives of Channing Tatum and Jessie J for comment.
