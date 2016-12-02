Jessie J Is The Makeup Ambassador We Needed

Rachel Krause
Make Up For Ever has made a name for itself producing professional-quality makeup that just keeps going, and going, and going... It’s also a company with a track record of appointing the coolest of the cool kids to front its campaigns. (It made history by hiring Andreja Pejić, the first transgender model to publicly represent a major beauty company.)

So it makes total sense that Jessie J, with her fearless, try-everything-once attitude, is teaming up with MUFE as the face of its beloved Artist collection for 2017. Now that’s what we call a match made in beauty heaven.
Jessie J announced the partnership on her Instagram yesterday, and early today she shared an exclusive three-part Instagram video featuring her cover of Frankie Valli’s classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” In an interview with People, Jessie made it pretty clear that she thinks the partnership is perfect — and we do, too.

“I always wanted to do a makeup campaign, but I wanted to take my time on who to do it with, and really have a brand that represented me,” she explained. “Make Up For Ever embodies individuality, and being able to create and really express yourself at every level, whether it’s a full-blown complete transformation or a soft look. I’m someone who definitely likes to do everything with my makeup and explore."

The campaign kicks off in January with the launch of brand-new bold Acrylip lip paints. As for the other three collections that will round out Jessie J’s collab, they’re still under wraps — but all we know is that we can’t wait to get in on the #IAMANARTIST movement so long as she's leading the pack.
