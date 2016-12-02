So it makes total sense that Jessie J, with her fearless, try-everything-once attitude, is teaming up with MUFE as the face of its beloved Artist collection for 2017. Now that’s what we call a match made in beauty heaven.
Part 1. Part 3. YOOO! My collaboration with @makeupforeverofficial is HERE! I did an exclusive cover of #canttakemyeyesoffyou to accompany this amazing video we shot earlier this year to launch the line bit by bit! To celebrate individuality and how You can use makeup to creatively express parts of who you are! Thank you to @makeupforeverofficial @rankinarchive @sammymourabit @alishadobson @madeleinebowden22 @jennynails @isthathollyp @cezdarke @benjaminmadden @joelmadden for working hard and making this shoot come together and for helping me bring all the looks I created to life! 🍭🚀💄👄🌺 #canttakemyeyesoffyou #iamanartist #makeupforever
The campaign kicks off in January with the launch of brand-new bold Acrylip lip paints. As for the other three collections that will round out Jessie J’s collab, they’re still under wraps — but all we know is that we can’t wait to get in on the #IAMANARTIST movement so long as she's leading the pack.