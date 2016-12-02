“I always wanted to do a makeup campaign, but I wanted to take my time on who to do it with, and really have a brand that represented me,” she explained. “Make Up For Ever embodies individuality, and being able to create and really express yourself at every level, whether it’s a full-blown complete transformation or a soft look. I’m someone who definitely likes to do everything with my makeup and explore."



The campaign kicks off in January with the launch of brand-new bold Acrylip lip paints. As for the other three collections that will round out Jessie J’s collab, they’re still under wraps — but all we know is that we can’t wait to get in on the #IAMANARTIST movement so long as she's leading the pack.