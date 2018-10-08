3 Questions To Ask If You're Not Sure What's Next In Your Career

Once you’ve identified what interests you, put yourself out there! Network with old colleagues, friends, family friends, friends of friends. Nine out of 10 people I speak with start off with "I never imagined I’d be doing this" or "I fell into this because", whether it’s finance, technology or pharma. A career path doesn’t have to be neat and tidy. Sometimes you take on new responsibilities at work and learn you like a different part of the business. Other times you apply your skills to a new industry and experience your role from a different lens. We have a member who was in a product marketing role at a beauty brand. She was asked by her employer to take on merchandising responsibilities for their own stores, giving her exposure to working with third-party retailers. After the beauty brand, she took a job with a consumer technology product company, transferring her knowledge of successful product launches from one industry to another. Be open to opportunities, you never know where they will take you.