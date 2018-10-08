3 Questions To Ask If You're Not Sure What's Next In Your Career

As co-founder of, I am committed to the empowerment of women through work. I am fiercely dedicated to shifting the path forward for women, encouraging them to forge their own career paths with confidence, intention, and optimism. As we match independent, professional women with part-time or project work, I have interviewed and coached thousands of women at various stages of their careers. Inevitably at some point in the conversation, I ask, “What is your dream job?” Some answer with clarity, detailing the industry they’d like to be in and professional goals they have set for themselves, while others aren’t quite as sure of the exact “dream” position, but know specific job functions they do and do not want to have in their next role. Regardless of where they are on the career spectrum, each consistently responds with the importance of flexibility in the workplace. For some flexibility might mean less or zero commute time with a remote position; for others, it might mean the freedom to get work completed by a specific deadline, not in an office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Flexibility enables better choices and smarter work, so that we can be present for our families and achieve greater balance in our lives.