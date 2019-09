The sketch opens with Kenan Thompson as Don Lemon, who is anchoring a news report. “There have been protests in Washington, and several cry breaks here at CNN,” echoing all of us who heard the news on Saturday. He hands off the segment to correspondent Dana Bash, who is portrayed by Heidi Gardner, and we cut to the GOP locker room celebration of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The party is modelled after a post-sports celebration, which is exactly what this moment feels like for Republicans. The format is especially potent, given Kavanaugh’s athletic and fraternity background.