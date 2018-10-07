The news cycle has been tough to follow this week — but luckily, Saturday Night Live is here to help us laugh while we’re screaming into a pillow.
Last night, the show went after Maine Senator Susan Collins. It’s safe to say that Collins is not everyone’s favorite person right now. In the cold open, Cecily Strong perfectly captured the senator’s willingness to reject Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and support embattled Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.
The sketch opens with Kenan Thompson as Don Lemon, who is anchoring a news report. “There have been protests in Washington, and several cry breaks here at CNN,” echoing all of us who heard the news on Saturday. He hands off the segment to correspondent Dana Bash, who is portrayed by Heidi Gardner, and we cut to the GOP locker room celebration of Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The party is modeled after a post-sports celebration, which is exactly what this moment feels like for Republicans. The format is especially potent, given Kavanaugh’s athletic and fraternity background.
“We couldn’t have done it with Susan Collins,” says Kate McKinnon, in her recurring role as Senator Lindsey Graham. “Susie, get over here!” She motions over to Strong, who captures Collins’ reluctance to appear in the spotlight.
Strong points out the irony of Collins’ speech on the Senate floor, where she voiced her support for Kavanaugh. “Oh please, the last thing I wanted to do was make this about me,” she says. “That’s why I told everyone to tune at 3 p.m. to watch me tell all of my female supporters, ‘Psych!’”
When asked by Bash if she believed that Kavanaugh did not commit sexual assault, Strong as Collins said, “Listen, I think it’s important to believe women, until it’s time to stop. I also believe, you know, that I’m a guy’s gal. I can party with the big dogs, woo woo! We’re going to have fun tonight!” Two other senators call Collins their number one — and only — woman in the group.
It’s funny because it’s true, and it’s funny because it hurts, and sometimes we just need to deal with news by laughing at it.
You can watch the cold open below. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.
