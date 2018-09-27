Gwyneth Paltrow Is Probably Getting Married This Weekend & We Have Questions

Is it finally time to toast with collagen-infused cocktails? According to sources, Oscar winner and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married to producer Brad Falchuk this weekend, and obviously, I have plenty of questions.
Who's invited? Will consciously-uncoupled from ex Chris Martin bring Dakota Johnson? Will bestie Stella McCartney design the wedding dress, and, most importantly, will guests be required to take off their shoes, in honour of Paltrow's website's celebrated practice of "earthing"?
Unfortunately for fans eager to hear all about Paltrow's big day, much of this allegedly upcoming wedding is being kept strictly under wraps. However, People reported that Paltrow had a bachelorette party with a few famous girlfriends, including McCartney, just before heading to New York City for a planned Hamptons wedding.
Thursday just so happens to be Paltrow's birthday, and what better way to ring in the big 4-6 than by preparing for your marriage to the Glee co-creator? Falchuk is certainly excited to celebrate his wifey-to-be. Ryan Murphy's right hand man, whom Paltrow reportedly met when she was a guest star on Glee and started dating in 2014, took to Instagram to share a sweet message to his beloved.
"Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year," he wrote.
Many fans thought that Paltrow and Falchuk had gotten hitched officially back in April, when American Horror Story creator Murphy threw the pair a star-studded party that included guests like Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson. At the time, Paltrow had reportedly come back from a different bachelorette weekend, this one thrown by pal Cameron Diaz.
Is it possible this April shindig was just an elaborate engagement party? Was the actual wedding part of the party nixed at the last minute because September on Long Island is just that beautiful? Again: These are questions I have no answers to, but will be happy to chat with Paltrow should she wish to answer, or need an extra bridesmaid.
If this weekend really does mark the correct date for the nuptials, it will be Paltrow's first big, wedding: She and Coldplay frontman Martin eloped in 2003.
It will also be the first time social media documented a Goop wedding. According to site LaineyGossip, the pair are using the hashtag #TheFaltrows to celebrate. As of Thursday, just one post appears on Instagram with this tag — but keep your eyes peeled. You never know when the bouquet will drop with these two.
