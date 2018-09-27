Gwyneth Paltrow Is Probably Getting Married This Weekend & We Have Questions

View this post on Instagram

When was this photo taken? 1940? ‘50? ‘70? Last summer? It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts - big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on - but she never rests on any of them. Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year. Happy birthday, Love.