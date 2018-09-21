Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Get Why Everyone's Being So Weird About Her & Drake

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Ahead of the 2018 Emmys, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her friendship with Drake was still going strong — so strong, in fact, that she even turned to the singer for boy advice.
"He's honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model," she told Access. "We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.'"
She wouldn't spill on the specifics of the boy advice, but no doubt the "In My Feelings" singer has wisdom a-plenty. However, the adorable interview turned sour when the internet started suggesting that Drake's texts to Brown were predatory.
"Drake is OBVIOUSLY grooming Millie Bobby Brown.. no 30-something year old man should be in a 14 year old girls text messages giving her... 'dating advice'."
However, others came to the friendship's defense.
"Millie Bobby Brown been calling Drake her bestie for months. They met in Australia, he invited her to his show, they took pictures, and now he gives her advice ACCORDING TO HER. Why are yall trying to make it anything more?"
According to Brown's Instagram story yesterday, that's exactly the case.
"Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?" she wrote, per Teen Vogue. "U guys are weird... For real. im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me. its nice to have people understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships."
Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown.
Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown.
Reps for Drake had no comment on the drama, but if he needs a friend to vent to about all this gossip, we're pretty sure he knows who to call.
