Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Get Why Everyone's Being So Weird About Her & Drake

Ahead of the 2018 Emmys, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her friendship with Drake was still going strong — so strong, in fact, that she even turned to the singer for boy advice.
"He's honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model," she told Access. "We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.'"
She wouldn't spill on the specifics of the boy advice, but no doubt the "In My Feelings" singer has wisdom a-plenty. However, the adorable interview turned sour when the internet started suggesting that Drake's texts to Brown were predatory.
when we found out drake, 31, is texting millie bobby brown, 14, talking bout "i miss you so much" pic.twitter.com/YkPdIdg4EK— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 18, 2018
Drake is OBVIOUSLY grooming Millie Bobby Brown.. no 30-something year old man should be in a 14 year old girls text messages giving her... “dating advice”.— Wesley Lindsey ? (@Zeitwes) September 18, 2018
However, others came to the friendship's defense.
Millie Bobby Brown been calling Drake her bestie for months. They met in Australia, he invited her to his show, they took pictures, and now he gives her advice ACCORDING TO HER. Why are yall trying to make it anything more?— petty pablo (@torisneaux) September 18, 2018
"Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?" she wrote, per Teen Vogue. "U guys are weird... For real. im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me. its nice to have people understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships."
Reps for Drake had no comment on the drama, but if he needs a friend to vent to about all this gossip, we're pretty sure he knows who to call.
