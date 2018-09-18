The Emmys Snubbed People Of Colour & Laughed About It

White people and institutions may be the butt of all those jokes about the lack of inclusivity, but the material itself comes at the very real expense of creatives of colour who work just as hard as everyone else. They rarely see the same payoff as their white cohorts. In the case of Emmys, people of colour can show up for appearances, but most of them don’t get to relish in the actual glow of the event that proclaims many, many times over, to celebrate their work. It’s a problematic dynamic that is reflected even in the leadership of the Television Academy itself. Hayma Washington became the first African-American to hold the position of Chairman & CEO of the Television Academy in 2016. He went onstage Monday night to salute the 70th run of the Emmys and commend the Academy for its diversity initiatives. It was disappointing to know that only a couple of the night’s winners looked like him.