On 23rd November, you're going to want to delete your internet history. Assassination Nation will convince you that someone is out there, and they want to ruin our lives. That's basically the plot of the film that marks the debut of Refinery29's partnership with Neon, and tells the story of a small town that is thrown into chaos when people's texts, internet history, and other data keeps getting exposed, ruining lives and leading to an all-out war. I mean a literal riot-on-the-streets war.
On the front lines of said war? Lily, Bex, Sarah, and Em, respectively played by Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, and Abra. These four teens, plus a few of their classmates, find themselves tangled in the web of their own dark secrets. If anything, though, this film proves we all have something to hide.
It would all be too much were it not for the standout cast, who should be your next Instagram follows, for sure. Ahead of the release, let's meet the girls at the center of this saga, and the IRL women who bring the intense characters to life.
It’s Heathers meets The Purge when a town-wide data leak means four teen girls have to rise up against slut-shaming, hate, and toxic masculinity. Get ready for Assassination Nation, the first film in an exclusive partnership from Refinery29 and Neon. In UK Cinemas 23rd November 2018