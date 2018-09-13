Netflix has proven multiple times it is willing to ignore what critics and social media detractors think when audiences at large are truly pleased with a product. For proof, just look at the fact that Bright, Will Smith’s bizarre, widely panned fantasy buddy cop movie, was given a sequel less than a month after its release. Bright has a 26% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes — and an 84% audience score. The difference between the Tomatometer and audience score for Netflix’s aforementioned most controversial teen series, 13 Reasons Why, is a nearly 20 percentage point gulf. The higher number is for the audience score, at 72%, to the Tomatometer's middling 54%. Unsurprisingly, 13 Reasons Why will return for its third season in 2019.