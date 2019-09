Thankfully, the lessons of 13 Reasons Why may also suggest how Insatiable can improve on its most upsetting habits with a second season. Many criticized the Southern-fried pageant drama for its cavalier attitude towards sensitive topics like body image issues, weight-loss practices, and shaming. 13 Reasons Why was similarly condemned for how it handled suicide, depression, and sexual assault in its first 13 episodes. When the show returned for season 2, however, it started with an advisory video and information on how to get help for issues ranging from substance abuse and sexual violence recovery to suicidal thoughts. The drama also debuted 13ReasonsWhy.info , which featured resources for getting help, along with special Beyond the Reasons episodes, which grapple with 13 Reason’s more difficult themes.