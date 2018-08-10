“I also think a lot of characters have journeys people can relate to even if they don’t want to admit it. My goal is, [to] make at least one person feel less alone. That one person sees Patty’s journey [and thinks], ‘Maybe I could look at another way to deal with my feelings instead of anger because I see where that leads.’ Or, if someone sees Nonnie and says, ‘Oh my God, that’s me. Maybe it’s okay for me to be who I am.’ Or if somebody sees Bob and Bob’s journey, or Bob and Bob and Coralee[‘s journey, which takes an unexpected turn] and takes a look at what it means to be married and what does it mean to have a long term relationship? Or what does it mean to realize your needs change over time, and is it okay to speak up for yourself? Is it okay to ask for what you need?”