There's nothing fans love more than a good old fashioned reunion, which is why people went nuts for this photo in April of Disney stars Cole Sprouse, Demi Lovato, Debby Ryan, Matthew Scott Montgomery, and Alyson Stoner at Hayley Kiyoko's album party. However, ahead of her new controversial Netflix show Insatiable, Ryan told People that growing up in that kind of spotlight wasn't necessarily a good thing.
"If you're bred in a world of chaos, sometimes I think the only way you feel comfortable is to recreate that chaos in your life, which is where a lot of us misstep," Ryan said, perhaps alluding to Lovato's struggle with addiction and recent hospitalization.
It's hard to find people who fully understand the experience. Ryan admits that even people who knew her before her Disney fame don't fully get what it's like, which is why she is grateful that she maintains friendships with fellow Disney stars who understand.
"It's hard to communicate," she continued. "I don't want to hear people whine about 'Oh, it sucks, you're famous.'"
"It's a nice thing to be able to see someone and be like, you get it," she said of reuniting with friends Cole and Dylan Sprouse.
Watch the full video below:
