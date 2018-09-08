Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Couple Name Is NSFW

A celebrity couple isn’t officially official in the eyes of their fans until they’ve got a catchy couple name. Just ask Brangelina, Bennifer, and most recently Jailey. That day has arrived for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, though Jonas isn’t a fan of their ship name at all.
The singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new single “Right Now” when Fallon asked if he and Chopra had one. Jonas’ subsequent “Oh boy,” prompted Fallon to ask Chopra, who was standing backstage, about the name instead.
“Prick!” the actress quickly yelled out, prompting laughter from the audience. “She likes prick,” Jonas said. “I don’t like that one that much.”
Jonas’s hestitiation to claim the moniker is understandable, especially given the fact that it’s often used to describe a despicable or jerk individual. In other words, a dick.
But while it’s typically used offensively, it could work as a term of endearment in this case. Especially given the fact that it’s incredibly hard to come up with a portmanteau for these two that rolls off the tongue as easily. The only other option would be “Niyanka,” unless their last names are combined instead to create “Jopra.”
Shortly after news broke that Jonas’s family went to India to meet Chopra’s, the two confirmed their engagement. “We both left that [Roka] ceremony full of joy,” Jonas said.
He went on to explain to Fallon that the two met through a mutual friend and talked over text and phone for about six months before ever meeting in person. This was before they attended the Met Gala together, which Jonas recalled being a “great time.” From there, sparks flew and the rest is history.
Judging from how happy they look together, it’s safe to say that Prick is here to stay – hilariously bad ship name or not.
