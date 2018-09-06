Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Just Made Their Private Relationship Permanent

Instagram "official" status comes and goes, but a tattoo is forever. That's the message Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin sent about their rumoured relationship when they were spotted sporting the same tattoo recently, Elle reports.
The faint infinity symbol tattoo is located just below the elbow for both stars, something that can't be chalked up to coincidence. The 50 Shades Of Grey star and Coldplay frontman have been extremely private since they reportedly started dating last year, but there have been signs that things might be progressing between the two.
Rumours that the two might be dating started swirling in October 2017, after Johnson and Martin were spotted grabbing dinner. Over the next few months, Johnson was spotted at Martin's concert in Argentina, at a concert together in Israel, and at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party in February.
But it wasn't until May of this year, when Jonson's mother Melanie Griffith low-key confirmed the duo's relationship, that the rumour mill up and ran with the story. "I adore him," Griffith told People, speaking about Martin and alluding that she had met the singer. “But," Griffith added, "she is very private about her life and I respect that.”
A few weeks later, a source told People the rumoured couple have been living their best, private life away from prying eyes in Malibu. "For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together," the anonymous source told People. "Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighbourhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious."
With her upcoming horror-thriller Suspiria already creating critical buzz, perhaps the duo will make things even more serious with a red carpet appearance. That might just trump all other declarations of official-ness.
