Too many rom-coms rely on the idea that if only these two horrible individuals could find each other, they would suddenly be happy, magically transforming into the kind of people who enjoy pretending to celebrate the union of two beings they feel nothing but animosity towards. The fact that Frank and Lindsay are accepting of each other's intimacy and commitment issues is a fresh twist on an old trope. Neither wants the other to change; they crave emotional release, but only with each other. They're not going to walk out into the sunset hand in hand. If it does in fact work out (and I won't spoil it for you), their courtship would probably continue much like it started: Growling at a dangerous predatory cat who is blocking their way.