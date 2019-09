Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves…Forever? They May Have Accidentally Gotten Married

But first, Ryder and Reeves are rolling out their upcoming film Destination Wedding, a new entry in the ongoing (and very welcome) rom-com renaissance . It’s a match made in romantic comedy heaven, as Ryder and Reeves play jaded guests at a wedding they’d really rather not be at. The trailer shows the pair up to your typical (and somewhat atypical) rom-com hijinks: there’s a meet-cute, they immediately can’t stand each other, and then they’re forced together by everything from a seating chart to a rogue mountain lion. Throw in some deadpan humor set against a gorgeous central California backdrop, and sparks will inevitably fly.