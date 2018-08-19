Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves…Forever? They May Have Accidentally Gotten Married

In a plot twist worthy of a classic ‘90s rom-com, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves have possibly been married for more than two decades — and they had absolutely no idea.
Ryder spilled the details in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, where she and Reeves were promoting their upcoming film Destination Wedding.
The pair has been coupled up for an onscreen wedding before in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1992, and it turns out they might have gone through with an actual ceremony during filming.
“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” Ryder told EW. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”
Reeves took the news in stride until Ryder reminded him they’d exchanged “I Dos” at the (fake) altar — on Valentine’s Day, no less.
When the realisation dawned on him that, yes, he and Ryder were unwittingly hitched on set in Romania, Reeves replied, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”
It’s a juicy premise worthy of its own movie — now we just need the script.
But first, Ryder and Reeves are rolling out their upcoming film Destination Wedding, a new entry in the ongoing (and very welcome) rom-com renaissance. It’s a match made in romantic comedy heaven, as Ryder and Reeves play jaded guests at a wedding they’d really rather not be at. The trailer shows the pair up to your typical (and somewhat atypical) rom-com hijinks: there’s a meet-cute, they immediately can’t stand each other, and then they’re forced together by everything from a seating chart to a rogue mountain lion. Throw in some deadpan humour set against a gorgeous central California backdrop, and sparks will inevitably fly.
Destination Wedding is directed and written by Victor Levin and hits cinemas in the US on 31st August with a UK release still TBC.
