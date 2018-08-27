In Her First Interview Since Bieber's Engagement, Selena Gomez Looks To The Future

Remember just last year when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were on the verge of reconciling? They were going to "hot pilates" classes and spending time at The Sugar Factory in Washington State. All of it seemed very promising. But it wasn't to be. Now, Bieber is engaged to supermodel Hailey Baldwin, and Gomez is still being Selena Gomez: ever elusive and ever positive. In an interview with FootwearNews to promote her collaboration with Puma, Gomez said — somewhat cryptically — that she's not that worried about what's to come.
"I’m not really worried about what’s going to happen in the future,” said Gomez. “But I’m making use of my time now to make the future more meaningful, more purposeful.”
Gomez is emerging from a tumultuous year. Last September, she revealed that she'd spent the summer recuperating from a kidney transplant, which was itself necessary because of Gomez's lupus. (Francia Raisa, an actress on Grown-ish, donated her kidney to Gomez.) Despite it all, Gomez continued to produce well-received singles, including "Wolves," her collab with Marshmello which she performed at the AMAs last year. More recently, she dropped "Back To You," a song that appeared in season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.
In her immediate future, Gomez will appear in a music video for DJ Snake with Cardi B. She has yet to comment on Bieber's summer 2018 engagement — one of many — and, if we know anything about her, she won't. She's busy being more meaningful, which might mean she's working on a new album.
