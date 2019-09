But by 2012, Kutcher and Kunis were both newly single. When Kunis saw Kutcher at a party, it was in an entirely new light. Kunis recalled to Howard Stern , "I was like, 'Who's that guy?' Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing, and the violins would go...I think for the first time ever he took my breath away...I was like f**k, he's good looking," she said. He wasn't her goofy co-star anymore.