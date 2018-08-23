Twenty years ago today, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared on the first episode of the sitcom That '70s Show, setting off the story of Hollywood couple whose decades-long formation is more romantic than anything found on TV.
Over the course of That '70s Show, their characters Jackie Burkhart (Kunis) and Michael Kelso (Kutcher) dated, got into spats, and got back together again too many times to count. Their relationship was a fixture on the show. In their first kissing scene, Kutcher became 15-year-old Kunis's first-ever kiss. The co-stars didn't like each other the same way Michael and Jackie did – they weren't even close. After the show ended in 2006, Kutcher and Kunis' life paths diverged. Kunis entered into an eight-year-old relationship with Macaulay Culkin; Kutcher married Demi Moore.
But by 2012, Kutcher and Kunis were both newly single. When Kunis saw Kutcher at a party, it was in an entirely new light. Kunis recalled to Howard Stern, "I was like, 'Who's that guy?' Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing, and the violins would go...I think for the first time ever he took my breath away...I was like f**k, he's good looking," she said. He wasn't her goofy co-star anymore.
They hooked up at the party and became friends with benefits, mimicking the situation of the twin movies each had starred in the year before: Kunis in Friends With Benefits, Kutcher in No Strings Attached. Three months later, Kutcher and Kunis realised there were strings after all. By 2014, they were engaged. Now, they have a son and daughter.
Kutcher and Kunis are a bedrock Hollywood couple. They're so solid they appeared on The Bachelorette for a "husband material" challenge (they're huge fans of the show). But once, they were just kids on a TV set, unaware of where fate would take them — and we have tangible, physical proof of their younger days. Let's go through their cutest couple moments of That '70s Show. Jackie and Michael are no Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric (Topher Grace), but they're still full of sparks.