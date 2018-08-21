Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Ready For Baby No. 4?

Over the course of just one year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan grew by three. The addition of Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi Webster, Khloé Kardashian's first child True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian's Chicago West definitely kept the reality star family very busy.
Now, according to a new report by Us Weekly, it's possible that Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are ready to return to the days of baby showers and bassinets. Per the report, Kardashian and West — who welcomed third child Chicago via a gestational carrier — have one embryo left for use, and want to use it sooner rather than later. Per a source for Us Weekly, the sex of that embryo is male.
Right now, it's pure speculation if the Kardashian-Wests are planning for baby number four. (Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and West for comment.) In fact, it was only a few months ago that it seemed the pair weren't planning on expanding their brood.
In March of 2018, Kardashian stated in an interview with Elle that another child might not be in the cards.
"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," the KKW Beauty mogul said.
However, she also added that if she did want to expand her family, she has a specific number in mind. Four children are, according to Kardashian, her max.
"I don’t think I could handle more than that," Kardashian told the outlet at the time.
On Tuesday, Kardashian shared a pic of her second child Saint, echoing her statement from Elle about how her heart was, indeed, very full:
"My captain!!!! MY WHOLE HEART," she wrote.
Given Kardashian's beauty empire, ever-continuing reality show, and slew of other business opportunities, it's amazing that she has time to do most things, even with the assistance of nannies and other domestic help.
If the sources are correct, and Kardashian and West do have a male embryo awaiting gestation, it would mean that the power couple could have two girls (first born North and infant Chicago) and two boys (second child Saint, and their allegedly planned fourth baby.)
So, are the Kardashian-Wests trying to make things "even" before officially ending their family planning days? We may have to wait for another very special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to find out the truth.
