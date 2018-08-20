Netflix Just Announced A Reality Series About Mexico's Elite & It Sounds So Good

Need a break from all of the Kim-Khloé-Kourtney drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Netflix will soon have you covered. The streaming giant announced on Monday that it's creating its first-ever Mexican reality series, Made In Mexico. The Spanish-language series will follow nine wealthy socialites as they navigate wealth, friendships, romance, and, of course, feuds of theatrical proportions.
Though each cast member boasts an impressive social media following, allow us to introduce you to them quickly. Perhaps the most popular of the bunch is Shanik Aspe (pictured to the left) who, despite her success as a TV personality and former swimsuit model, wants to find fame onstage as Mexico's hottest pop star. Of course, she's not the only successful woman in the series who wants to change the pace of her life. Fashion model Columbia Díaz also wants to do something she finds more fulfilling and, when she's not caught up in a love triangle, has been devoting a lot of her time to her philanthropic efforts.
Advertisement
Then, there's Kitzia Mitre, a well-known fashion designer and socialite who somehow manages to find the time to run her social circle in addition to parenting her toddler son and working as a fashion designer. If you haven't guessed by now, the cast, but especially the women, on Made in Mexico are extremely busy people.
Finally, we have three American-born women: Hanna Jaff, Chantal Trujillo, and Liz Woodburn. How did these women get on the roster? Their answers are as unique as they are. Jaff, a 30-year-old who created a foundation to teach English to immigrants and refugees, moved to Mexico from just across the border in San Diego, California, to pursue a career in politics. Trujillo, a former Vogue staffer, left her cushy gig to be with her boyfriend. Now, she keeps up appearances in both her social circle and her lifestyle blog. Woodburn, too, moved to Mexico City to be with her partner. The two recently married in Chile, and she now documents her every bite on her food-filled Instagram page.
Onto the men. First, there's Carlos Girón Longoria, who Netflix bills as "the connector between everyone in the Made in Mexico cast." Between acting, modelling, and juggling his friends' drama, he's one busy man.
There's also Pepe Díaz, a 35-year-old businessman who's just as good at negotiating deals as he is with wooing the ladies. However, after years of partying, he's ready to take his life in a new direction and settle down. Which leaves us with our final cast member, Roby Checa. In addition to being related to Kitzia (he's her brother-in-law), he's got a reputation for being a "bad boy." But now, he wants to prove to his family and friends that he's more than just a charming playboy.
Made in Mexico doesn't debut globally until 28th September, but clear your schedules now. You won't want to miss a moment from this highly anticipated, real-life telenovela.
Advertisement