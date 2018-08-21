Tiffany Haddish Shaded Fifth Harmony At The VMAs & Nicki Minaj Wasn't Here For It

Ariana Romero
Adele Dazeem, we’re going to need you to make room for… Cameela Cabaleeloo. Wait, no, we need Camille Cabelo. Or, at least that’s who Tiffany Haddish was looking for when she attempted to shout out “Havana” pop star Camila Cabello (whose name is pronounced “Ca-me-la Ca-bay-o”) from the 2018 VMAs stage, repeatedly saying Cabello’s name incorrectly.
Clearly, Haddish didn’t mean to stumble over the Cuban singer’s moniker, jokingly explaining to the crowd, “Y’all know I can’t read that good. I only speak English, and that’s mostly in Ebonics.”
But, it seems Haddish attempted to make things right by pumping up Cabello, who famously exited girl group Fifth Harmony in December 2016, while tossing some shade at her former bandmates. Haddish continued, “Look, [Cabello]’s nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of ‘em. I’m super proud of her.” Then, with a wave the comedian added, “So for those of you watching at home, ‘Hi, Fifth Harmony.’”
Unsurprisingly the jaws in Radio City Music Hall, where 2018 VMAs’ took place, practically dropped to the ground, as did all the metaphorical ones in the social media world.
While some loved the unexpected drama of Haddish’s cheeky shade, newly crowned Best Hip-Hop Video winner Nicki Minaj did not. When Minaj went on stage to collect her award from Haddish and Night School co-star Kevin Hart, the rapper announced, “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch.”
Minaj does have a point, as Fifth Harmony alum Normani’s single with Khalid, “Love Lies,” is currently sitting at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. At the beginning of the month, the solo star told Fader she would be heading to Atlanta to work with Missy Elliot for two weeks.
Normani’s fans were quick to point out the ascendant pop star’s bona fides on Twitter, praising Minaj for recognising them too.
So, if we get nothing else out of this surprise VMAs beef, we can all dream of Normani collaborating with Nicki Minaj once she’s leaves Atlanta. The Queen performer is clearly a fan.
Is it too much to hope for “That Bitch” by Nicki and Normani before the summer ends?
