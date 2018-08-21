Cute Couples Were Dominating The 2018 VMAs Red Carpet

There's pretty much only one surefire way to beat a case of the Mondays, and that's to hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with your boo. From longtime lovers to those making their red carpet debut, the 2018 VMAs hosted some pretty iconic pairings to get us excited for the night ahead. Before we can dive headfirst into an evening of unforgettable performances and well-deserved awards, let's take a moment to swoon over the love blossoming right in front of their cameras.
It's not just couples — people like Spencer and Heidi Pratt and DJ Khaled brought along their children to participate in the fun. Plus, we couldn't resist adding some iconic pairings that may not necessarily be romantic, but are just as important in our hearts. Ahead, check out the cutest couples at the 2018 VMAs.