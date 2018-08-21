Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande's Red Carpet Debut Included A Secret Message

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have graduated from Instagram. The couple of the summer just made their first official red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards and, personally, I yelped.
Just because they've joined the ranks of Serious Celeb Couples (TM) doesn't mean they're giving up on their signature Pariana ways. Their debut was filled with the lovey-dovey PDA that once dominated their Instagram comments (before Davidson announced he was stepping away from social media) with Grande wrapping her arms around the comedian and at one point leaning in for a kiss. Meanwhile, Davidson is looking appropriately in awe of his pop star fiancée.
Plus, InStyle noticed a possible secret message in their debut. If you zoom in closely on Davidson's bracelet, you see what looks like the letters "AGD" and a heart. Could that be a little "Ariana Grande Davidson" shout-out in honour of the star's reveal that she'll hyphenate her last name?
Grande is set to perform "God Is A Woman" later tonight, a single from her new album Sweetener, and is also up for five awards, including Artist Of The Year. Is it too late to nominate Davidson and Grande for collaboration of the year?
