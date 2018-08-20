While Adora is torturing one Wind Gap teen, Camille is trying to save another. She is in the next town, eager to find John Keen (Taylor John Smith) before the police do. He is about to be arrested, and Sheriff Vickery (Matt Craven) is elated. Somehow, he has a prime suspect after doing literally zero police work, except for gossiping with Adora and Jackie O'Neill (Elizabeth Perkins). Richard, on the other hand, is caught up in Camille, Marian, and Amma's medical records in his quest to crack Camille's code. The curse of gossip has taken hold of our hapless men. John's demise was brought on by his girlfriend, Ashley (Madison Davenport), who turns in evidence to the police after Vickey promises that she'll be seen as a hero around town. “He’d never have sex with me” she whispers, before revealing drops of blood she found under his bed, which is ultimately what her real issue with John is — his lack of attention and intimacy towards her.