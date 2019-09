Immediately after her night of drugs, booze, and bonding with Amma , Camille wakes up in a white gauze nightgown that seems out of character for her. Her mother must have disrobed and changed her in her sleep. The last we saw her, when Marian's ghost was warning her to get out of the house, Camille was messed up, but not so completely zonked as to not remember changing out of her clothes. The energy is strange — Adora is present, gazing over her. She has a basket full of blue bottles containing mysterious liquids that she insists on feeding to Camille. She's treating her like a child, like her child, behaviour which the audience, like Camille, knows to be wary of . Camille pushes her away and escapes to the bathroom, leading Adora to move on to her next patient, Amma (Eliza Scanlen). Amma knows this doctor-patient game well, and allows her mother to spoon feed her "medicine." Camille comes to check on her sister, still remembering that only hours earlier she had asked her to take her back to St. Louis with her. “Did she give you the blue?” Amma asks mindlessly while playing with the dollhouse. “No I didn’t want it,” Camille tells her, already having changed back into her uniform of black long-sleeve shirt and pants. “Do you know what my favourite part of getting wasted is? Mama takes care of me after,” Amma tells Camille as if it's a triumph to be treated like a 4-year-old. “I think you can take care of yourself,” Camille replies. “I want mama. And she wants me like this,” Amma bites back.