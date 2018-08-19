The Best Celebrity Instagram Posts Of The Week

When people express reservations about Instagram, they often argue that it's inauthentic and used – especially by celebrities – to present an unrealistic and heavily curated version of life.
But while this week's celebrity Instagram digest features a few super-stylised pics, it also has photos that are real, powerful and heartwarming. Lena Dunham in particular has used the platform this week to share an important message about self-worth.
Oh, and it also contains a glimpse of Madonna's completely regal-looking 60th birthday party. Enjoy!