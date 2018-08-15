Cher & Drew Barrymore Are Selling Their Los Angeles Mansions

Everyone from Cher to Drew Barrymore has been selling off multi-million dollar California mansions this summer. Not that we're complaining, because that means we get a glimpse inside these over-the-top homes... And also some serious sticker shock from looking at their price tags. Meanwhile, Diane Kruger and Norma Reedus have purchased a mysterious Manhattan townhouse, and a palatial estate once occupied by Elizabeth Taylor is on the market, bringing with it an excellent Old Hollywood anecdote.
