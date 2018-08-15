A-Listed: Cher & Drew Barrymore Are Selling Their Los Angeles Mansions

Welcome to A-Listed, where we take you inside the mansions, shacks, apartments and houses (remember that elementary school game, MASH?) of Hollywood's elite. Okay, fine, so there are probably not going to be too many shacks in the mix. What there will be, however, are hefty price tags, eccentric decor, insane swimming pools, and occasionally, some tabloid-worthy gossip about your favorite celebs.
Everyone from Cher to Drew Barrymore has been selling off multi-million dollar California mansions this summer. Not that we're complaining, because that means we get a glimpse inside these over-the-top homes... And also some serious sticker shock from looking at their price tags. Meanwhile, Diane Kruger and Norma Reedus have purchased a mysterious Manhattan townhouse, and a palatial estate once occupied by Elizabeth Taylor is on the market, bringing with it an excellent Old Hollywood anecdote.