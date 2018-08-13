The Complete Guide To Being Insecure's Issa

We’ve officially started season 3 of HBO’s Insecure. The series, created by visionary actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae, has not only offered the world a new version of L.A. — one that has a Black community not exclusively committed to gangs, crime, and violence. It has also ushered in a new group of female characters for women to see themselves in.
For generations, the all-girl quartet has been the hallmark of good shows for women. There’s a reason Golden Girls merch is still in demand almost two decades after it ended. Sex and the City is by far the most popular example, with people clamouring to define themselves as a Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha (Kim Kattrall), or Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). From Mean Girls to just Girls, when it comes to these shows and movies, which girl you are matters most. And Insecure — which has introduced viewers to Issa (Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), and Tiffany (Amanda Seales) — is no exception.
Lucky for you, Refinery29 is here to help you figure out where you fit in. I’ve asked each one of our editorial teams, from fashion to entertainment, to weigh in on all four of our Insecure girls. Each week, I’ll be releasing a complete guide to that character, so if you didn’t identify with them before, you will now.
First up is Issa, our main character and the greatest bathroom mirror rapper of our time. She’s awkward, but sensible (except in matters of the heart). And despite being one of the most relatable characters, she dances to the beat of her own drum. If you think you're an Issa, keep reading to find out which advice, products, causes you should care about.