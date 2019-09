Album Review: Nicki Minaj Is Out To Prove She's Rap Royalty On Queen

The central thesis of Queen comes into view on “Hard White,” when she drops this verse about her Paris crew: “'Cause they know I'm the queen, I still didn't pick an heiress.” It’s a song ostensibly about how she had to work hard to get where she is, but it’s also loaded down with a final verse where she calls women bitches and hoes, which could easily be read as shots at Cardi B and her past as a stripper (“Uh, I ain't never played a hoe position / I ain't ever have to strip to get the pole position / Hoes is dissin'? Okay, these hoes is wishin'”). Both Minaj and Cardi have denied any beef in the press while lowkey dropping disses on tracks, on social media, and in radio interviews. To all appearances, the duo would like to not have beef (or certainly don’t intend to own any malicious feelings towards each other) but can’t get out of the cycle.