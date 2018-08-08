Kim Kardashian Just Brutally Confirmed Kourtney & Younes Didn't End On Good Terms

While Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian may have just aired a pretty intense feud for all to see on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the younger sister will still always stick up for her family. On Tuesday, news broke that Kourtney and boyfriend Younes Bendjima had split, with TMZ posting pictures of the 25-year-old model with his arms around another girl. Bendjima quickly refuted rumours of cheating on his Instagram story, saying he was just having fun with friends.
"I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me," he added. "I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter [sic] the one of my Lord have a wonderful day."
However, when The Shade Room reposted this statement, Kim commented something that proves this breakup was anything but drama-free.
"Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" she wrote, adding the long-nosed emoji, insinuating that Bendjima is lying.
People reports that Khloé Kardashian also popped up in the comments with a similar statement, writing "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson."
As for Kourtney, she hasn't commented publicly on the split. But with family like this coming to her defence, she doesn't need to.
