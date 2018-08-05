Cardi B Spent Her Saturday Night With Kim Kardashian & We Wish We Were There

Cardi B’s money moves keep paying off. In her own words, Cardi’s now part of the “rich people club” after spending her Saturday night with none other than the Kardashian clan.
Cardi hung out in Calabasas with Kim Kardashian-West and Kris Jenner, as documented on Instagram. In her story, Kardashian-West gave Cardi a tour of her home (or “mausoleum,” as she described it) and hung out in her giant closet. “This is us looking really stupid, guys,” Kardashian-West said as she, Cardi, and a group of friends posed in front of a mirror holding up cutout faces of herself, Jenner, Kanye West, and others. “Just late night, in the closet, looking absolutely stupid,” she added.
Kardashian-West also showed Cardi some of her favorite Instagram Story face filters as they posed for photos. Afterward, the trio shared the same off-the-cuff group selfie, originally posted in Kardashian-West’s story.
“I’m officially a part of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.S. I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!” Cardi wrote as a caption. Jenner replied in the comments, joking that she’d get 10%.
Jenner posted the same image, captioned, “Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family.”
Cardi, who was decked out in a trainer jacket (Balenciaga, of course, because she likes it like that) and matching electric blue hair, is likely to cameo into the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premieres in the UK on 12th August on E! at 9 p.m. With the new season primed to feature some in-family drama — especially regarding Tristan Thompson’s possible cheating scandal and between Kim and Kourtney, who had some words to share with each other — it’ll be exciting to anticipate some new friendships forming between Cardi (a former reality star herself) and one of America’s most famous families.
