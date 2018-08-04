The New Bake Off Teaser Is Giving People Serious Feels

Timed beautifully to capitalise on the nation's Love Island withdrawal symptoms, Channel 4 has teased the return of The Great British Bake Off.
A minute-long trailer posted on social media shows a variety of sweet treats singing along to Christina Aguilera's emotional power ballad "Beautiful". The somewhat surreal theme is actually pretty similar to last year's Bake Off teaser.
Warning: if you're feeling a little bit delicate this morning, this could give you serious feels.
Since it debuted, the trailer has definitely provoked some emotional reactions. "If I was just slightly more hormonal, I think the new Great British Bake Off advert would actually make me cry," one person wrote on Twitter. Check out a selection of tweets about the advert below.
Just saw the advert for the Great British Bake Off and I am now HYPED— Becky Bailey (@thisisbaileyy) August 3, 2018
if i was just slightly more hormonal, i think the new great british bake off advert would actually make me cry?— jade (@sleepymoons) August 3, 2018
The new bake off advert had me howling. Ready to start baking more often and get emotionally invested with Paul and Prue https://mail.google.com/mail/e/1f370— Clo (@_ChloeHadland) August 3, 2018
Not saying it's been an emotional week, but I just got all weepy at the teaser trailer for this year's Bake Off— Rakie Bennett (@rakie) August 3, 2018
However, not everyone has been quite so charmed by the advert...
The british bake off advert made me cry because of the god damn awful chocolate cake with the teeth— Jasmine King (@catofthecosmos) August 3, 2018
This is the truth: the channel 4 singing cake bake off advert is terrifying.— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 3, 2018
The trailer confirms that Paul Hollywood will once again be joined by Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the famous Bake Off tent. Despite the controversy surrounding the show's move to Channel 4, and its subsequent loss of Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, the show proved a major ratings hit for the commercial channel in 2017.
In fact, last year's series drew an average of 9.29 million viewers – down on the most recent BBC series, but massive numbers for Channel 4. The launch episode was its most-watched programme since the opening ceremony of the 2012 Paralympic Games
Channel 4 has yet to confirm when series 9 of Great British Bake Off will premiere, but last year's series started on the last Tuesday in August, so expect the new run to begin around then.
But if you're feeling impatient, you can catch up on all the classic BBC-era episodes, which were added to Netflix earlier this year. Somehow Mel and Sue's dubious innuendo never stops being funny, does it?
