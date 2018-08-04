Let's Get It Straight: Phoebe & Ursula Buffay Were The Best Pop Culture Twins

It's difficult not to stan famous pop culture "twins" like Parent Trap's Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan), or Leonardo DiCaprio's masterpiece performance in The Man In The Iron Mask. But I would like to nominate Phoebe and Ursula Buffay as the best twin duo to grace our screens. Yes, I know they're not real and were both played by Lisa Kudrow, but therein lies the genius. Kudrow played both as ditzy, but while Phoebe was an inherently loving character, Ursula was just downright evil.
Even the biggest Friends diehard might not know how Ursula even came to be. For example, did you know that the world met Ursula before Phoebe? Kudrow was cast as the forgetful and ditzy waitress in NBC's hit comedy Mad About You. When she was later cast as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, writers decided to bring in Ursula to spice things up. Another fun fact: Ursula appeared in only eight episodes of Friends, but left an indelible mark on our hearts forever.
Before you get too cocky about your mastery of all things Friends trivia, I'm here with a much-needed refresher on how these two polar opposite twins coexisted in the best fake version of New York, ever. (Sorry, How I Met Your Mother.)
Keep reading for the very best interactions between Lisa Kudrow and Lisa Kudrow. And of course, to see that steamy kiss between Phoebe and Joey.