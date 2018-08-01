Forget Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston used her interview for the cover in InStyle to answer the real question everyone's wondering: Is Friends going to get the reboot treatment? With shows like Roseanne getting a second (albeit short-lived) chance at life, many have been crossing their fingers that the Friends cast will similarly return to our television screens. Luckily, Aniston, who played Rachel Green during the long-running 90s show, is totally on board.
"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it," she told the outlet. "I fantasise about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."
However, not everyone is on board with making it happen. For instance, Aniston admitted that Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, "doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it."
If all else fails, then how about just the women come back to TV? Aniston has an idea for that possibility as well.
"Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture," she joked — except now I'm totally serious about needing it to happen.
This is something the cast has been grappling with for awhile, but Matthew Perry isn't as excited.
"I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares," Perry told Variety last year. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it."
And Lisa Kudrow, who played everyone's favourite character Phoebe Buffay, has similar concerns.
"The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family," she told the Today Show last February. "Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"
Um, the Friends cast with families sounds exactly like something we'd be into. Make it happen, Jen!
