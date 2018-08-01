A Handy Guide To All Your Favourite Shows Returning For Autumn 2018

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas — the imminent return of autumn TV. While summer is filled with countless binge-worthy comeback series like The Sinner and The Bold Type, there's simply something special about the sheer number of amazing shows that tend to return during the fall. And, autumn 2018 will be no different.
This autumn, new seasons of everything from This Is Us to Riverdale, Shameless to American Horror Story and Ozark will debut in a matter of weeks. That news is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, let's celebrate all the new television. But, on the other, that's a lot of TV to keep track of.
To help organise your upcoming streaming schedule, we put together a full guide to when the shows you already care about will premiere this autumn. Keep reading to find out when your favourites will return and see either their latest trailers or some of the newest behind-the-scenes set photos from filming. Happy watching!