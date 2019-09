Can Meghan Markle Blame Mercury Retrograde For Her Familial Drama?

Whether Thomas and Grant are desperate for a shot at fame or simply want to sabotage Markle's happiness, our astrological antennae can't help but stand on end. Hear us out: Markle, whose birthday is mere days away on 4th August is a Leo . We're in the midst of Leo season , this sign will host a solar eclipse on 11th August , and Mercury retrograde is currently unfurling in Leo , to boot. That's a lot of celestial activity going down in Markle's sign, but considering Mercury rules communication and information, there's a chance that her family's gossipy nonsense feels extra ridiculous due to the timing of this planet's backspin. And the fact that it's a Leonine retrograde makes this an especially intense period for Markle.