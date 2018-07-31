Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Is Now Feuding With Chrissy Teigen

If Bachelor Nation members have taught me anything, it's that being a villain pays. And it pays well. Bachelor franchise alums like Corinne Olympios and Olivia Caridi have leveraged all the negative press about themselves into lucrative careers and payouts. So I assume that is the tactic Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant was taking when she jumped at the opportunity to feud with none other than Chrissy Teigen.
Just to get you up to speed: Teigen went off on Grant's father, Thomas Markle Sr., for his relentless media tour and assault on the new Duchess of Sussex's character. “This guy...this guy sucks,” Teigen wrote on Twitter, sharing screengrabs of Markle Sr.'s recent tabloid headlines. “What is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing.”
Grant wasn't having any of that, calling Teigen a "pudgy airhead" on her personal Twitter account. "This guy' is our father and deserves a lot of respect,..[sic] you are the one who sucks." That's rich coming from a woman who has been publicly bullying her sister in the press, knowing full well that royal protocol keeps Meghan from responding. But a feud with a beloved celebrity and Twitter Bae like Teigen is a sure-fire way to attract more attention, book more interviews, and even sell your upcoming memoir.
In the 73 days since the Royal Wedding, Grant has said she would lay the blame for her father's hypothetical death at her sister's feet, gone off about her sister on Twitter, booked an interview with Good Morning Britain, and sort of confirmed she will be appearing on the upcoming season of Britain's Celebrity Big Brother. And to sprinkle a little salt on this gaping wound, she's also working on a memoir about Meghan titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.
When asked if she's using Meghan's new royal status as a cash cow, Grant admitted she not only capitalizes on it, but that she sees nothing wrong with it. “Let’s face it — we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine," Grant said, adding,"I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol. Why would I stop living because we have a family issue going on?”
Thomas Markle has also been a thorn in Meghan's side over the last few months. Besides the staged paparazzi photos he indulged in before the wedding, he recently broke with royal protocol and recounted a conversation he had with Prince Harry about Donald Trump. He also said that Meghan is hiding her unhappiness behind a "stage smile," and questioned why Queen Elizabeth met with Trump (a head of state) before meeting with him.
Before Grant demands respect from the Duchess of Sussex for herself and her father, she should take a quick glance in the mirror and admit that the Markle side of the family hasn't given Meghan an iota of respect since she started dating Harry. Chrissy Teigen is just calling it like she sees it.
