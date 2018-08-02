International superstar Rihanna has some thoughts on why everyone is so obsessed with her.
In an interview with British Vogue for their September cover, RiRi was asked why, in her opinion, she was the object of everyone's affection. The Fenty Beauty founder came back with this response, per Buzzfeed:
"Okay, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m 'thicc' now."
Rihanna is referring to her reported weight gain, which many fans have praised on Twitter.
The praise that Rihanna has received over her body is, as Refinery29's Sesali Bowen points out, part of a more complicated conversation. It is, after all, a reminder of how much significance the world places on a woman's physical appearance, whether they gain or lose weight.
Rihanna herself noted to British Vogue that her body may look different in the future:
"I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some but not all."
There's little doubt that Rihanna looks amazing in whatever size, but her bod is hardly the only thing fans love about this singer.
The Ocean's 8 star is chart-topper who, last year, broke Michael Jackson's record for the most Billboard top 10 singles. She's a meme queen capable of turning an argument with her boyfriend into an internet phenomenon. Oh, and she's a beauty pioneer, helping people around the world finally find foundation that matches their skin tone.
It's Rihanna's ability to knock everything she does out of the park (like, say, her role in Ocean's 8, in which she "intimidated" co-star Sarah Paulson with her awesomeness every day) that makes us all obsess — whatever her size.
She even gives amazing relationship advice, per the interview with British Vogue:
"I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed," she told the publication. "A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as."
Thicc RiRi is excellent, but there's not a single version of this lady I disapprove of.
