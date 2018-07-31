The First Photo Of Eva Longoria's Baby Is Here

A former desperate housewife is now a very happy mama.
On Tuesday, Eva Longoria posted a photo on Instagram of her HOLA magazine cover, which features her son Santiago Enrique Bastón.
Longoria and her husband, president of Televisa José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, welcomed Santiago in June. Bastón has three children from a previous marriage, while Santiago is Longoria's first child.
"Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn’t wait to share this picture with y’all! Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son," the Overboard actress wrote on Instagram.
Though many celebrities hold off on sharing baby pics on social media, Longoria couldn't help but share a few adorable pics of Santiago earlier this summer.
She first introduced him to the world via a picture of his feet, and a message of gratitude towards the medical staff who helped bring him into the world.
"Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I. You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn. I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby!"
In the caption of a pic of Longoria snuggling with her newborn, the Telenovela star requested advice from another celebrity mom:
"Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breastfeeding? I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun! Too hard to do anything else!"
On another mom-and-Santiago photo, Longoria declared:
"Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!"
