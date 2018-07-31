Why Chris Pratt Fans Are Trolling Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram

Has Chris Pratt caught whatever love bug celebrities are coming down with this summer? It's possible! On Monday, photos hit the internet that showed the Guardians of the Galaxy star kissing and grabbing ice cream with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the woman whom, in June, Pratt picnicked with in Santa Barbara.
If mint chocolate chip and a smooch has not solidified the pair's romance, tell that to Schwarzenegger's Instagram followers, who are already all up in her comments tagging @prattprattpratt. A little soon, considering that neither Pratt nor Schwarzenegger have confirmed a romance, but still — it's good to know that fans are supportive of this potential pairing.
Advertisement
If you know me, you know I’m a huge animal lover and love advocating on their behalf, which is why I love using products I know are helping animals in need. @DawnDishWash is celebrating over 40 years of helping save wildlife! It’s tough on grease, gentle on skin and animals and I love using it on Mav’s bowls knowing it’s not only safe, but also knowing it helps save so many animals in need. #DawnWildlife40 #ad
While Pratt is just about everywhere these days (in addition to starring in Avengers: Infinity War, the actor recently saved a bunch of dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) Schwarzenegger may not be as well-known to fans.
So, who is she? That recognisable last name is no coincidence. The self-proclaimed "lifestyle addict" (according to her Instagram) is the daughter of Terminator star, former governor, and that other Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold. She's also the sister of Patrick, current star of romantic drama Midnight Sun.
Schwarzenegger has also built a career in the lifestyle space. She's an author and blogger, who runs KatherineSchwarzenegger.com. There, Schwarzenegger posts on everything from what to order when you go out to eat to profiles on women entrepreneurs like Hannah Skvarla of The Little Market. She also uses the site to help raise awareness for charitable causes, such as the Santa Barbara Humane Society. (Schwarzenegger, according to her Instagram, is a huge animal lover.)
She's also much more than her associations with the Marvel actor, or her famous last name at that. Still, Pratt has a ton of fans who want to see him happy, so anyone he is associated with will likely get a thorough social media checkup. Fortunately, it seems that most people approve — at least according to the kind words they are leaving in Schwarzenegger's comment section.
"I am so happy for you and Chris," wrote one fan.
"Be good to Chris, that’s all us fans want," another added, along with a winky-face and heart emoji.
Advertisement
As for Pratt — if he's dating, he's not advertising it. The guy is more concerned about getting the word out about causes dear to him, like getting the fired director James Gunn back in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe. And, apparently... growing tomatoes?
Refinery29 has reached out to Pratt and Schwarzenegger for comment.
Advertisement