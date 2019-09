How do you get from being ignored by a stock boy at the grocery store to becoming an impromptu guru in Joshua Tree? Just ask Helen (Maura Tierney), who takes that trip and also goes from taking a pregnancy test to accepting she is going into menopause . That condescending “sweetheart” from the guy ignoring her and the negative pregnancy test are the start of her journey with Sierra (Emily Browning), which leads straight into a night at Joshua Tree for a Moon Circle. Their conversation preceding the trip is remarkable; given that its from Helen’s POV it’s perhaps not as West Coast wacky in reality as she perceives it, but Sierra manages to hit on every cliche about 20-something women in Los Angeles that exists. And Sierra confesses to fucking Vic (Omar Metwally), without naming names. It’s either ballsy or stupid, probably both. But her confession of why she did it is so heartbreaking that you almost want to forgive her — not that I think Helen would if she knew the whole truth, but Sierra is most certainly building a case for herself.