Because We All Want To Know What Karlie Kloss' Ring Looks Like

Karlie Kloss' engagement to Joshua Kushner marked the third major celebrity engagement of the summer, following Pariana and Justailey. Three's a trend, and some pop culture prophecy out there is probably complete. (Do we think Professor Trelawney called this years ago? I do!) Kloss announced via Instagram yesterday that Kushner, the younger brother of Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner, had proposed. Shortly after, she shared a photo of her ring on an Instagram story. She's sporting a generous princess cut ring on her left hand these days. (See a pic of it, to the left.)
Kushner and Kloss, a relatively private couple, have been dating since 2012. In the years since the 2016 election, the public has developed a fascination with the couple, as Klossner (my preferred portmanteau) represents a bridge between liberal Hollywood — Kloss is best friends with Serena Williams, and attended the Women's March in January of 2017 — and the sprawling, confusing Trump administration. Kloss insisted in an interview with Porter this year that she and Kushner "have nothing to hide."
Thus far, Kloss has been forthcoming with news of her engagement. She announced it over Instagram and she's been very chatty about it since. (At least, on social media.) Okay, then our follow-up question is: Will Ivanka Trump be present at the wedding?
