The Internet Just Realised Kendrick Lamar & His Bodyguard Look Like Bran Stark & Hodor

The internet loves a good Game of Thrones meme, almost as much as it loves Game of Thrones itself. (Ned Stark, RIP, is basically the OG meme king.) Another thing the internet loves is Kendrick Lamar, whose history-making album DAMN was as highly-anticipated as the next season of the HBO series.
Put Game of Thrones and Lamar together, and you may just get an internet-breaking image. That's exactly what happened when fans noticed that Lamar and his bodyguard share a pretty hilarious similarity to two Game of Thrones characters.
If there was such a thing as true celebrity in Westeros, then Kristian Nairn's Hodor would likely be employed as a bodyguard. Instead, the tragically-deceased character (whose favourite and only word spoken was his own name) became a guide of sorts for Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), the "Three-Eyed Raven" and a much smaller man than Hodor himself.
Lamar is also on the shorter side (he's previously opened up about how he's proud of his smaller stature on the JoJo Wright radio show) and his bodyguard, as bodyguards typically are, is quite a large man. Still, he's not actually a giant, as this photo makes him out to be. Thanks to this particular angle, the "Swimming Pools" rapper looks extra small compared to the looming figure that is Lamar's bodyguard.
Still, trick photography or not, Twitter had a field day comparing Lamar's bodyguard to Hodor. As it turns out, there are a lot of applicable Lamar/Game of Thrones puns to be made.
"Kendrick can literally strap himself on his back and journey beyond the wall to the cave of the three-eyed raven," wrote a third.
Neither Nairn nor Lamar commented on the comparison, but the Game of Thrones actor clearly loves himself a good meme. He even made one of his own recently!
"Monday vs. Fridays," Nairn, a DJ in addition to an actor, wrote over side-by-side pics of his dual careers.
