9 Women Share Their Eloping Stories & How Much It Really Cost

Whether it's to save money on the wedding, to avoid complicated family dynamics, or simply to have a more personal wedding experience, it seems more and more people are favouring the idea of eloping over a traditional wedding ceremony than ever before.
People are getting married later, caring less about tradition, and more about what they want as a couple. Don't feel like wearing a white dress in front of all your friends and family? You don't have to. Passing on a ceremony, but still want gorgeous photos to remember the day? Splurge on a photographer. Elopements have gone from being thought of as exclusively late-night, spontaneous rendezvous in Vegas to being seen as unique, intimate memories just as special as any big wedding.
With the average cost of a British wedding soaring over £27,000, not everyone can – or wants – to spend that kind of money. The amount you spend on your wedding doesn't make it more or less special, but just how much does eloping actually cost? We thought we'd ask our readers for your stories on how you eloped, why, and how much it cost.