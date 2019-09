9 Women Share Their Eloping Stories & How Much It Really Cost

People are getting married later , caring less about tradition, and more about what they want as a couple. Don't feel like wearing a white dress in front of all your friends and family? You don't have to. Passing on a ceremony, but still want gorgeous photos to remember the day? Splurge on a photographer. Elopements have gone from being thought of as exclusively late-night, spontaneous rendezvous in Vegas to being seen as unique, intimate memories just as special as any big wedding.