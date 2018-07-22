Between The Paps & His Mum, Justin Bieber Can't Get Any Peace About His Engagement

Ever since Justin Bieber hopped aboard the quick engagement express and proposed to Hailey Baldwin, he’s been fielding judgement from every which way. But after his most recent encounter with the paparazzi, it’s clear that Bieber has officially had enough.
Like most sleep-deprived millennials, Bieber just wanted to buy a cup of coffee in peace when a bold cameraman fired off a million and one questions about his future wedding. Bieber kept his answers succinct and to the point, but when asked if the quick engagement has anything to do with rumours that a baby is growing in Baldwin’s uterus, he snapped.
Advertisement
"Is Hailey pregnant right now? You stated that you guys are family, so everybody was thinking she might be pregnant," the unidentified guy asked. This question stopped Bieber dead in his tracks, though he managed to keep his cool and deliver a level-headed response.
"What’s your deal, bro? You just seem too, like, you just seem too normal to be doing this job...I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying?" Bieber said. After the man tried to defend his pestering actions and feign innocence, Bieber continued on to say, "No, you know what you’re doing,” and asked for the camera to be turned off before, hopefully, giving the guy the read he deserved.
Adding insult to injury, Bieber was also recently shaded by and scrubbed off of his mother’s Twitter profile. Fans first suspected something was up with the two after Pattie Mallette changed her bio to remove a reference to her son.
Pre-engagement announcement, Mallette’s bio read: “Yes, Justin Bieber is my son. I have many other great qualities besides being his mom haha! No really. #LoveWins #LOVEARMY." Now, only "#LoveWins #LOVEARMY” remains. Eh, people change their bios all the time so that’s not such a big deal. Plus maybe she really wanted to assert that she’s more than just Bieber’s mother.
Although, further investigation into Mallette’s profile revealed that she also liked a tweet from former Bachelor Sean Lowe that clearly shades people who rush into marriage, i.e. like her son. Some fans took this as definitive proof that Mallette disapproves of the engagement, while others pointed out that Bieber is clearly still in her header photo and therefore hasn’t been disowned or anything.
Before proposing to a woman they’ve only known for a few weeks, I think the final guys on The Bachelorette should come help me scrub my kid’s diarrhea out of my living room rug just to make sure they’re serious about the whole “I want a family with you” thing.— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) July 20, 2018
Regardless, between intrusive paparazzi questions, overzealous fans, and a mum with questionable social media activity, it’s clear that poor Bieber just can’t catch a break.
Advertisement